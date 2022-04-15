Kiner-Falefa went 3-for-3 with a double and two runs scored in a 3-0 win Thursday against Toronto.

Kiner-Falefa singled and scored in the third and doubled and scored in the fifth inning off Kevin Gausman. It was easily his best game as a Yankee, as he only had one hit in his first five appearances in pinstripes. The shortstop has hit eighth or ninth in all of his starts this season and has started all but one game.