Kiner-Falefa went 2-for-3 with one run scored and two steals in Thursday's win over the Angels.
After getting the first half of the doubleheader off, Kiner-Falefa returned to the lineup with a strong performance during the night cap. The shortstop reached threes times (two singles and a walk) and stole second twice. Kiner-Falefa's second steal of the game in the eighth inning set up a game-winning RBI single by Anthony Rizzo.
