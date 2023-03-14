Kiner-Falefa is slated to get a start in center field later this week as he transitions to a utility role, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

The writing had been on the wall that Kiner-Falefa wasn't going to win the Yankees' shortstop job and now that's essentially being confirmed. Oswald Peraza is the heavy favorite to open at short for the Yanks, although Anthony Volpe is still in the mix, as well. IKF has a little bit of minor-league experience in the outfield, although he's never played there in the big leagues.