Kiner-Falefa went 2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI in Wednesday's victory over the Reds.

Kiner-Falefa notched a double in the second frame before ripping a three-RBI two-bagger off Mike Minor in the following inning. The multi-hit effort was his third of the month and he is now batting .343 with three doubles, six RBI, five runs and two stolen bases over 35 at-bats in 10 games in July. Kiner-Falefa has produced a .271 average with 14 doubles, 24 RBI, 41 runs and 13 stolen bases over 264 at-bats in 78 games in his first season with the Yankees.