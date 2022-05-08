Kiner-Falefa is out of the lineup for the first game of Sunday's doubleheader with the Rangers.

With Kiner-Falefa and Josh Donaldson both resting for the front end of the twin bill, the Yankees will deploy Marwin Gonzalez (shortstop) and DJ LeMahieu (third base) on the left side of the infield. Expect both Kiner-Falefa and Donaldson to rejoin the lineup for the nightcap.