Happ (illness) was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list prior to Thursday's start against Texas.

As expected, Happ will rejoin the active roster after battling hand, foot and mouth disease, which forced him to miss a start against the Red Sox last weekend. During his lone appearance with the Yankees after coming over from Toronto on July 26, he allowed just one earned run on three hits and one walk while striking out two across six innings.

