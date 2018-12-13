Yankees' J.A. Happ: Agreement in place with Yankees
Happ and the Yankees "agreed to the structure" of a two-year contract Wednesday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
The deal, which is still being finalized, includes a third-year option based on the number of innings Happ pitches (or starts he makes) in the first two years of his contract. The veteran southpaw spent the final few months of the 2018 season with the Yankees, posting a 2.69 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 8.9 K/9 across 11 starts (63.2 innings). He'll join a starting rotation that already features the likes of Luis Severino, James Paxton and Masahiro Tanaka.
