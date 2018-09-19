Happ gave up one unearned run on four hits and three walks across six innings during Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Red Sox. He struck out six and did not factor in the decision.

Happ held the Red Sox in check Tuesday, with the lone run scoring on a sacrifice fly following a passed ball by Gary Sanchez. The Yankees rallied for three runs during the bottom of the seventh inning, but the veteran southpaw had already exited the game. Happ has allowed two runs (one earned) and 12 hits over 18 innings during his last three starts, and currently lines up to start Sunday against the Orioles.