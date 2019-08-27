Yankees' J.A. Happ: Bags win against Mariners
Happ (11-8) got the win against the Mariners on Monday, giving up three earned runs on two hits over five innings, striking out seven and walking three as the Yankees prevailed 5-4.
Happ's spot in the rotation has come under question during a tough month of August, but he managed a solid outing in this contest, aside from a three-run home run he yielded to Dylan Moore in the second inning. It was nice to see him get a win emerge with a respectable sideline, but it did come against a weak-hitting Mariners team, so the veteran will likely need to string together a few more outings like this before he can be considered past the struggles he's endured in the second half of his 2019 campaign. Happ has a 5.57 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 112:40 K:BB across 134 innings for the season.
