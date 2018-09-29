Happ (17-6) picked up the win Friday, allowing four runs on four hits and two walks over six innings while striking out seven in an 11-6 win over the Red Sox.

The southpaw held Boston scoreless through five innings before his former Blue Jays teammate Steve Pearce launched a grand slam off him, but with the Yankees backing Happ with four homers of their own, the final outcome was never in doubt. He proved to be a huge addition at the trade deadline, going 7-0 in 11 starts for New York with a 2.69 ERA, and Happ should have a prominent place in the Yankees' playoff rotation should they get past the A's in the Wild Card game.