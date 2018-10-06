Happ (0-1) gave up five runs on four hits with one walk over two innings in a loss to the Red Sox in Game 1 of the American League Division Series. He struck out two.

This postseason couldn't have started much worse for Happ, allowing a three-run blast to J.D. Martinez in the first inning and then giving up two more hits in the top of the third inning before being pulled from the game. This performance is even more frustrating as Happ entered Game 1 with a 1.68 ERA in his last five starts.