Yankees' J.A. Happ: Continues strong spring
Happ pitched four scoreless innings in a Grapefruit League outing against the Phillies on Wednesday, allowing two hits and one walk while striking out six.
Happ's numbers this spring include one earned run in nine innings of work along with 11 strikeouts. Following injuries to James Paxton (back) and Luis Severino (elbow), Happ is lined up to be the Yankees' third starter to open the season in spite of a rocky 2019 campaign. He's far from a sure thing, but he could be a fantasy sleeper if he's able to return to the solid numbers he posted from 2016-2018.
More News
-
Yankees' J.A. Happ: Starting Grapefruit League opener•
-
Yankees' J.A. Happ: Will open season as fifth starter•
-
Yankees' J.A. Happ: Strong effort as primary•
-
Yankees' J.A. Happ: Following opener Wednesday•
-
Yankees' J.A. Happ: Strikes out four with no walks•
-
Yankees' J.A. Happ: Scheduled to start Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
How to handle spring injuries
Taking calculated risks on injured players can make a winning difference for your Fantasy season.
-
Is Robert worth the risk?
Luis Robert has clear superstar potential, but what will that mean in Fantasy this season for...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Marquez, Lee
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
Scott White made starting pitching his focus while eschewing stolen bases and saves in his...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Get Segura
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
12-team H2H points mock draft
While Chris Sale's questionable health situation certainly amplifies the demand for high-end...