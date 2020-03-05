Happ pitched four scoreless innings in a Grapefruit League outing against the Phillies on Wednesday, allowing two hits and one walk while striking out six.

Happ's numbers this spring include one earned run in nine innings of work along with 11 strikeouts. Following injuries to James Paxton (back) and Luis Severino (elbow), Happ is lined up to be the Yankees' third starter to open the season in spite of a rocky 2019 campaign. He's far from a sure thing, but he could be a fantasy sleeper if he's able to return to the solid numbers he posted from 2016-2018.