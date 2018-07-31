Yankees' J.A. Happ: Dealing with hand, foot and mouth disease
General manager Brian Cashman said Tuesday that Happ has a mild case of hand, foot and mouth disease but that he is still scheduled to start against Boston on Saturday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Cashman added that Happ was sent home Tuesday afternoon in hopes of keeping the disease contained and getting him proper rest. Recently, Noah Syndergaard dealt with the same illness and was forced to miss a start after being put on the disabled list, but Cashman is optimistic that Happ won't require any time on the shelf. In the event that he can't pitch Saturday, look for Lance Lynn to take his place.
