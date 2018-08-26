Happ (15-6) earned the win in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader in Baltimore, allowing two runs on five hits over six innings. He walked one and struck out nine.

Happ was hurt by a two-run single during the second inning but otherwise stifled the Orioles offense. The 35-year-old has won all five starts since he was acquired by the Yankees at the trade deadline, and he has a 2.37 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 32:8 K:BB as a Yankee. Happ currently lines up to start against the Tigers next week.