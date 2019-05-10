Happ (2-3) picked up the win versus Seattle on Thursday, allowing no runs on one hit and three walks while striking out seven.

Happ gave up only a harmless Tom Murphy third-inning single while establishing a season high with his seven strikeouts. The only knock on the lefty in this appearance was his inefficiency; three walks and a hit batsman led to a short outing in which Happ threw 94 pitches in five innings. He'll face the Orioles on Tuesday in his next scheduled start.