Happ (7-3) allowed two runs on seven hits with three strikeouts and no walks across five innings while earning a victory against the Rays on Tuesday.

The veteran left-hander has pitched better lately, but his record is still misleading. Happ is 7-3 but owns a 5.16 FIP. While he is 4-0 with a 3.54 ERA in his last five outings, the Yankees offense has been the main reason he's won six straight decisions. Since May 9, the Yankees have averaged 5.6 runs per game when Happ pitches. Overall, he possesses a 4.59 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 64 strikeouts in 80.1 innings this season. Happ will pitch next at home against the Astros on Sunday.