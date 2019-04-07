Happ allowed two runs on five hits with five strikeouts and two walks across 4.1 innings during a no-decision against the Orioles on Saturday.

Once again, Happ struggled to reach five innings and failed to quality in the decision. He's allowed three homers through two starts, which is unusual for him. Last season, he posted a 1.4 HR/9 with the Blue Jays and Yankees. Happ is 0-1 with a 6.48 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and eight strikeouts in 8.1 innings this season. His next start will likely come against the White Sox.