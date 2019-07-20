Happ (8-5) secured the win after allowing two runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out eight over five innings Friday against the Rockies.

Happ gave up a pair of runs in the second inning, but he would settle down in the innings to follow and would leave with a three-run lead. The 36-year-old southpaw finally managed to get back into the win column, though he's given up just five runs over his last three starts (15.2 innings).