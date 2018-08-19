Happ (14-6) picked up the win Sunday against the Blue Jays, allowing two runs on seven hits and one walk across 5.1 innings. He struck out eight.

Despite throwing 103 pitches in 5.1 innings, Happ was able to limit the damage to a pair of solo homers in the first and sixth innings. The 35-year-old southpaw has been fantastic through four starts with the Yankees, going 4-0 with a 1.73 ERA and 23:7 K:BB through 24.1 innings. He'll look to keep things rolling against the Orioles next Sunday.