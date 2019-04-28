Happ (1-2) earned the win against the Giants on Saturday by allowing only five hits over seven shutout innings. He struck out two and did not issue a walk.

Happ failed to get through five innings across his first three outings of the year, but has now delivered three straight quality starts. The veteran left-hander has a 4.68 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 24:8 K:BB over 32.2 innings and lines up to face the Twins next Friday.