Happ (13-6) earned the win against the Rays with seven one-hit innings Tuesday. He had four strikeouts and four walks.

Happ moved to 3-0 since joining the Yankees and has allowed only four runs and eight hits over 19 innings for his new club. The veteran left-hander has a 3.86 ERA and 1.11 WHIP for the season, and is next scheduled to start Sunday against Toronto.