Happ is scheduled to serve as the primary pitcher Wednesday against the Rays, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.

The Yankees have yet to announce who will serve as the opener in front of Happ, but the southpaw will come out of the bullpen in order to prepare him for the playoffs. Happ has been sharp in four appearances this month, posting a 1.61 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 22:8 K:BB in 22.1 innings.