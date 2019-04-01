Yankees' J.A. Happ: Gives up four runs
Happ (0-1) gave up four runs on five hits with one walk over four innings in a loss to the Orioles on Sunday. He struck out three.
It wasn't the start Happ's fantasy owners were hoping for as Renato Nunez blasted a three-run homer in the first inning, and Trey Mancini delivered a solo shot in the third. Even though he had a 3.65 ERA in 2018, the southpaw did give up 1.37 HR/9. Happ will look to bounce back in a start against the Orioles Saturday at Camden Yards.
