Yankees' J.A. Happ: Grabs first quality start
Happ gave up three runs on six hits and one walk across 6.1 innings during Wednesday's win over the Red Sox. He struck out four but did not factor in the decision.
Happ's rough start to the season looked as though it would continue Wednesday as he allowed three runs on two homers during the first two innings, but he finally settled in to put together a solid outing. The veteran left-hander has a 7.23 ERA, 1.66 WHIP and 17:6 K:BB over 18.2 innings and lines up to face the Angels on Monday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Buying or selling aces
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news like Chris Sale's fail, James Paxton's...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
Several aces have shown some vulnerabilities in the early going, but they haven't slipped too...
-
Waivers and Tuesday winners/losers
It's time to overanalyze another Chris Sale start, and Heath Cummings gives you five players...
-
FBT Podcast: Buying these hitters?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news like Clayton Kershaw's return, struggling...
-
Your struggling stud is probably fine
Maybe you've given a thought to moving on from that high draft pick because of a slow start,...