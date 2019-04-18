Happ gave up three runs on six hits and one walk across 6.1 innings during Wednesday's win over the Red Sox. He struck out four but did not factor in the decision.

Happ's rough start to the season looked as though it would continue Wednesday as he allowed three runs on two homers during the first two innings, but he finally settled in to put together a solid outing. The veteran left-hander has a 7.23 ERA, 1.66 WHIP and 17:6 K:BB over 18.2 innings and lines up to face the Angels on Monday.