Happ (illness) will be placed on the disabled list ahead of Thursday's matchup against Boston, George King of The New York Post reports.

Happ was slated to toe the rubber for Saturday's tilt, but after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease earlier in the week, he'll be moved to the 10-day disabled list. With Happ on the shelf, Luis Cessa figures to fill in and get the nod Saturday. Happ will likely return from the DL after the minimum.