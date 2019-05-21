Happ gave up six runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out three through 3.2 innings in a no-decision against the Orioles on Monday.

Happ gave up two runs in the first inning and it didn't get any better from there as he gave up two solo home runs and two more runs before being removed. Over the last month, he has a 3-2 record with a 4.02 ERA, but he also has given up 10 home runs. Happ will look to bounce back in his next start Saturday against the Royals.