Yankees' J.A. Happ: Hurls another solid outing
Happ allowed one run in four innings against Philadelphia on Monday, giving up three hits while striking out five.
Mikie Mahtook went deep against Happ in the third inning, but the hurler was otherwise excellent in his fourth Grapefruit League outing. Happ has solidified his hold on the No. 3 spot in the Yankees' Opening Day rotation with a dominant spring in which he has posted a 1.38 ERA, 0.62 WHIP and 11.1 K/9 over 13 innings.
