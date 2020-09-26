Happ allowed three runs on three hits (one home run) and two walks while striking out three across five innings Friday against the Marlins. He did not factor into the decision.

Happ walked consecutive hitters after getting two quick outs in the first to bring up Garrett Cooper who quickly turned on a first-pitch fastball that flew over the fence in right to put the Marlins up 3-0. Happ was able to get through the rest of his outing without yielding another run and escaped getting dealt the loss after the Yankees were able to tie it up in the eighth. The southpaw will head into the postseason with a 3.47 ERA and career-best 1.05 WHIP across 49.1 innings.