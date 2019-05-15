Happ (3-3) allowed three runs on five hits with three strikeouts and no walks across 5.1 innings against the Orioles during the first game of a doubleheader on Wednesday.

The veteran gave up two more home runs Wednesday, which has been a problem for him this season. His 2.1 HR/9 is the worst of his career, and he's actually almost allowed more homers (11) than walks (12) this year. Overall, Happ is 3-3 with a 4.44 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 37 strikeouts in 48.2 innings this season. He will start again against the Orioles on the road Monday.