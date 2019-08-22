Happ (10-8) took the loss against the Athletics on Wednesday, giving up five earned runs on four hits over four innings, striking out four and walking two as the Yankees fell 6-4.

Happ continued his recent struggles in this contest, as this marked the second time in his last three starts that he's given up at least five earned. It's been a disappointing campaign for the southpaw, as this balloons his ERA up to 5.58 and his WHIP to 1.37 to go along with a 105:37 K:BB across 129 innings. He'll look to get on track in his next start, which will pit him against the Mariners in a Monday road matchup.