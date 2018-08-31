Yankees' J.A. Happ: Knocked around vs. Tigers
Happ allowed five runs on 10 hits while striking out three across 4.1 inning as he didn't factor into the decision Thursday against Detroit.
Happ failed to make it out of the fifth inning, as he surrendered a run in the first, two in the fourth and two in the fifth prior to being pulled. Thursday's start was easily his worst outing as a Yankee, as he'd racked up five consecutive victories prior to his latest performance. Despite an uncharacteristic appearance from the 35-year-old, he owns a 4.00 ERA and 1.16 WHIP with 165 punchouts over 148.2 innings.
