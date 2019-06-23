Yankees' J.A. Happ: Lit up in loss
Happ (7-4) took the loss Sunday against the Astros, allowing eight runs on 11 hits in four innings while striking out two batters.
Happ was bitten by the long ball in this one. He allowed a leadoff home run to Jose Altuve before serving up a grand slam to Tyler White in the fourth inning and a two-run shot to Yordan Alvarez before exiting with no outs in the fifth inning. The veteran southpaw now owns a lackluster 5.23 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 66:19 K:BB through 84.1 innings (16 starts) this season. He'll look to right the ship in his next outing, which will likely come on the road against the Mets.
