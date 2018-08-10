Yankees' J.A. Happ: Moves to 2-0 with Yankees
Happ (12-6) fired six innings Thursday, yielding three runs on a walk and four hits in the 7-3 win over Texas. He struck out nine and gave up one home run while earning the victory.
In his first start after a trip to the disabled list with an illness, Happ moved to 2-0 with the Yankees in a solid outing. He allowed a solo homer to Jurickson Profar in the fourth inning before a two-run double from Shin-Soo Choo in the fifth, but threw a pretty clean start otherwise. In his two starts with the team, the 35-year-old southpaw has allowed just four runs in 12 innings. Happ will carry a 141:37 K:BB into Tuesday's start at home against the Rays.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade advice: Tips for the deadline
We don't all conduct ourselves the same way when trading, which can lead to pet peeves and...
-
Waivers: Rocky Mountain High (upside)
The Rockies are finally winning with strong starting pitching, including German Marquez.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Severino dips
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: SPARPs shine on Tuesday
Looking at the top options on the waiver wire for the stretch run, Heath Cummings highights...
-
Updated rest-of-season top-200
With an eye on the final two months of the season, Scott White updates his top-200 rankings...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
The Astros' stars are dropping at just the wrong time, but which of those injuries could impact...