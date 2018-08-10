Happ (12-6) fired six innings Thursday, yielding three runs on a walk and four hits in the 7-3 win over Texas. He struck out nine and gave up one home run while earning the victory.

In his first start after a trip to the disabled list with an illness, Happ moved to 2-0 with the Yankees in a solid outing. He allowed a solo homer to Jurickson Profar in the fourth inning before a two-run double from Shin-Soo Choo in the fifth, but threw a pretty clean start otherwise. In his two starts with the team, the 35-year-old southpaw has allowed just four runs in 12 innings. Happ will carry a 141:37 K:BB into Tuesday's start at home against the Rays.