Happ threw 5.1 innings in a no-decision against the Rays on Thursday, giving up one earned run on three hits, striking out five and walking three in the Yankees' eventual 8-4 extra-inning victory. He struck out three and walked one.

It was a solid start for the left-hander, but he didn't wind up getting his eighth win of the season as Aroldis Chapman was tagged with a rare blown save. Still, it was a welcome bounce back effort for Happ after he got blown up for eight earned by the Astros in his last start. He now sports a 5.02 ERA, a 1.27 WHIP and a 71:22 K:BB through 89.2 innings.