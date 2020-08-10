Happ won't start Tuesday's game against Atlanta, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Happ had lined up to start Tuesday's game, but the Yankees announced that Jordan Montgomery will start in the series opener, followed by Masahiro Tanaka on Wednesday. Happ could potentially start Saturday to take Montgomery's initial date, but it's unclear whether the 37-year-old will maintain a spot in the rotation after posting a 10.29 ERA and 2.14 WHIP over seven innings across his first two starts this year.
