Yankees' J.A. Happ: Notches 12th victory
Happ (12-8) tossed 6.1 shutout innings, allowing just two hits and one walk with seven strikeouts while earning the victory against the Red Sox on Saturday.
The only hits against Happ were singles by Mookie Betts in the first inning and Xander Bogaerts in the fourth. The left-hander was in complete control, generating 15 called strikes and 16 swinging strikes out of his 92 pitches. The fine outing improves Happ's ERA to 5.10, and he has totaled 124 strikeouts in 146.1 innings this season. Happ will pitch on the road against the Tigers in his next outing Thursday.
