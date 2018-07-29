Happ (11-6) allowed one run on three hits and one walk while striking out two across six innings as he secured the win Sunday against Kansas City.

Happ cruised to a quality outing in his first start since being traded from Toronto, giving up just one run in the sixth inning on a solo home run. He's been solid on the hill over his past two appearances, surrendering just two runs over 11 innings while fanning 11. Happ will head into his next start with a 4.05 ERA and 1.15 WHIP with 132 strikeouts through 120 frames this season.