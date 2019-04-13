Happ allowed six runs on nine hits with five strikeouts and two walks across four frames during a seven-inning loss to the White Sox on Friday.

It's hard to imagine a worse start to the season for Happ, who is 0-2 with an 8.76 ERA. Opposing hitters are batting .345, and he's tossed up four homers in 12.1 innings. It's early, but Happ has dug himself a deep hole to climb out of this summer.