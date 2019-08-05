Happ (9-6) earned the win against Boston on Sunday, hurling 5.2 innings and giving up four runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out two.

Supported by a six-run outburst by the Yankees offense in the third inning, Happ cruised through four scoreless frames before serving up a pair of solo homers in the fifth. He then retired the first two batters in the sixth inning but was pulled after a walk, a wild pitch and a pair of singles resulted in two more runs. Happ has come nowhere near the 2.69 ERA and 1.05 WHIP he compiled in 11 starts with the Yankees last season but has nonetheless managed to compile a 9-6 record in 22 starts. He'll carry an overall 5.24 ERA and 1.35 WHIP into his next scheduled appearance in Toronto on Friday.