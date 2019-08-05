Yankees' J.A. Happ: Picks up ninth win
Happ (9-6) earned the win against Boston on Sunday, hurling 5.2 innings and giving up four runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out two.
Supported by a six-run outburst by the Yankees offense in the third inning, Happ cruised through four scoreless frames before serving up a pair of solo homers in the fifth. He then retired the first two batters in the sixth inning but was pulled after a walk, a wild pitch and a pair of singles resulted in two more runs. Happ has come nowhere near the 2.69 ERA and 1.05 WHIP he compiled in 11 starts with the Yankees last season but has nonetheless managed to compile a 9-6 record in 22 starts. He'll carry an overall 5.24 ERA and 1.35 WHIP into his next scheduled appearance in Toronto on Friday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...
-
Week 20 Preview: Two-start pitchers
If you need a two-start sleeper for Week 20, you have several to choose from. They come with...
-
Week 20 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mancini rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Prospects: Sheffield has an opening
Justus Sheffield has an opening at the right time, based on his work at Double-A, and we may...
-
Waivers: Trent Grisham a nice find
Recent call-ups Trent Grisham and Travis Demeritte could play pivotal roles, but Fantasy players...