Happ (5-3) allowed one run on three hits with five strikeouts and two walks across five innings to earn a victory against the Red Sox on Friday.

The 36-year-old did tossed up another home run, but it was only a solo homer. With a 5.34 FIP, Happ hasn't exactly pitched well this season, but allowing long balls has been one of his biggest problems. Despite earning a win in four of his last five outings, Happ has a career-high 19.0 percent HR/FB and 2.13 HR/9. He is 5-3 with a 4.83 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 55 strikeouts in 63.1 innings this season. Happ will face the Blue Jays in his next start Thursday.