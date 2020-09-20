Happ (2-2) allowed four hits and no walks while striking out nine across eight scoreless innings to earn the win Saturday against the Red Sox.

Happ turned in his longest outing of the season, tossing 113 pitches while keeping the Red Sox off the board. He got 11 groundouts in addition to the nine strikeouts, all while allowing just two extra-base hits. In his last three starts, Happ has allowed only three runs across 19.1 frames while racking up 24 strikeouts and two walks. He's in line for his final turn through the rotation Thursday in Toronto.