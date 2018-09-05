Happ allowed one run on two hits and a walk while striking out five in Tuesday's win over the Athletics. He did not factor into the decision.

Happ was taken deep by Stephen Piscotty for a solo home run in the second inning, but that was the only hit he allowed until yielding a single against the final batter he faced to start the seventh. The lefty was roughed up in his last outing, but he's now thrown five quality starts in seven outings since joining the Yankees and sports a 3.10 ERA to go along with 40:9 K:BB over 40.2 innings since the trade. He'll face Minnesota on Monday next time out.