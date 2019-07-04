Happ will start Thursday's game against the Mariners.

Happ returns to the hill for the first time since June 23 after a stretch of multiple off days allowed the Yankees to streamline their rotation. With Domingo German (hip) returning from the 10-day injured list Wednesday, Happ now looks like the club's clear No. 5 starter, putting him most at risk of moving to the bullpen in the event the Yankees elect to trade for an upgrade prior to the July 31 deadline. Through 16 outings this season, Happ has posted a 5.23 ERA and 1.28 WHIP across 84.1 innings.

