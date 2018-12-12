Yankees' J.A. Happ: Reaches agreement with Yankees
Happ came to an agreement with the Yankees on Wednesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Per Rosenthal, the parties appeared to have settled on a three-year deal after Happ spent the last few months of the 2018 season in New York. Following his trade from Toronto in late July, the left-hander logged an impressive 2.69 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 8.9 K/9 across 11 starts and 63.2 innings. Happ provides the Yankees with four high-quality starting pitchers to go alongside Luis Severino, James Paxton and Masahiro Tanaka. Expect the official terms of Happ's contract to be released in the coming hours.
