Happ (biceps) received a cortisone shot Friday and is expected to start Thursday against the Angels, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports.

Happ has been dealing with biceps tendinitis for his last few starts, though he's remained effective, posting a 1.06 ERA over his last three starts. He'll wind up with some extra rest prior to his next start, getting six days in between his outings (assuming he is indeed cleared to start).