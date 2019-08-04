The Yankees reinstated Happ (personal) from the paternity list ahead of his scheduled start Sunday against the Red Sox.

New York cleared a spot for Happ on the active roster by placing outfielder Aaron Hicks (elbow) on the 10-day injured list. Happ's absence following the birth of his child didn't impact the Yankees' pitching schedule, as he'll return to the mound Sunday on his normal four days' rest.