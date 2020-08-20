Happ's scheduled start Friday against the Mets was postponed, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
At least two members of the Mets organization tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, so the series opener between the two teams was postponed. It's unclear whether the rest of the series will proceed as scheduled or whether Happ will be the first Yankees pitcher to take the mound once the team resumes play. The southpaw earned his first win of the season in his last start as he improved to a 6.39 ERA and 1.58 WHIP over 12.2 innings to begin the year.