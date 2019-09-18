Play

Happ (biceps) will make his next scheduled start Friday against the Blue Jays, Mike Mazzeo of Yahoo Sports reports.

Happ was hoping to take the ball Thursday, but the Yankees decided he would benefit from one additional day of rest. As such, Happ will swap spots in the rotation with Masahiro Tanaka, and he will get the nod Thursday against the Angels instead.

More News
Our Latest Stories