Manager Aaron Boone said Happ will likely start Thursday's game against the Orioles at Camden Yards, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports.

Heading into the week, Happ was initially scheduled to start the first contest of a four-game home-and-home series with the Phillies, but coronavirus-related concerns resulted in the first two games in Philadelphia being postponed. With the Orioles and Marlins also having postponed their first two games, Major League Baseball opted to alter all four teams' schedules. The Yankees will now play a pair of games in Baltimore before beginning a three-game series with the Red Sox over the weekend, with ace Gerrit Cole and Happ in line to draw turns at Camden Yards. Happ endured a rough 2019 campaign with the Yankees (4.91 ERA, 1.30 WHIP in 161.1 innings), but a strong spring and summer could have the southpaw positioned for a bounce-back year in 2020.