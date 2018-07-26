Yankees' J.A. Happ: Sent to Yankees
Happ was traded to the Yankees in exchange for Brandon Drury and Billy McKinney on Thursday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
As previously reported by Jon Heyman of Fancred, Happ will swap teams in the American League East after compiling a 4.18 ERA and 130 strikeouts over 114 innings with the Blue Jays this season. The Yankees previously set their rotation for a four-game set against the Royals this weekend, but may choose to shuffle it around and insert Happ, as he hasn't pitched since Sunday. If not, he will likely take the bump versus Baltimore in Tuesday's series opener, effectively pushing Luis Cessa out of the rotation.
More News
-
Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Trade to Yankees in place•
-
Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Fans nine in no-decision•
-
Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Coughs up five unearned runs in loss•
-
Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Rocked by Yankees•
-
Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Tagged with loss Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Reaches double-digit wins Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Eloy, Vlad closing in?
Eloy Jimenez and Vladimir Guerrero are back to health and back to raking, so are they closing...
-
Waivers: Add Beeks, Tate?
The trades for Zach Britton and Nate Eovaldi may change the balance of power in the AL East,...
-
10 whose value may change at deadline
We've already seen the value of Manny Machado and Brad Hand impacted by trades, and we're not...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Fade Ray
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season rankings
See Scott White's top-200 rankings for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.
-
Waivers: Two league-winners?
Is this just a hot streak or are Carlos Rodon and Michael Conforto going to carry your team...