Yankees' J.A. Happ: Sent to Yankees

Happ was traded to the Yankees in exchange for Brandon Drury and Billy McKinney on Thursday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

As previously reported by Jon Heyman of Fancred, Happ will swap teams in the American League East after compiling a 4.18 ERA and 130 strikeouts over 114 innings with the Blue Jays this season. The Yankees previously set their rotation for a four-game set against the Royals this weekend, but may choose to shuffle it around and insert Happ, as he hasn't pitched since Sunday. If not, he will likely take the bump versus Baltimore in Tuesday's series opener, effectively pushing Luis Cessa out of the rotation.